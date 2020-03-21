On Feb. 6, 2020 Carolyn Bell Robertson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She died at age 88 at West Houston Medical Center, Houston.
Carolyn was born on July 12, 1931 in Phillips, Texas to Edwin Crews Bell and Sadye Smith Bell. She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston; of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri; and of the University of Texas in Austin where she received a B.A. degree in 1952.
Carolyn was employed by Humble Oil & Refining Company (now ExxonMobil Corporation) for 33 years before her 1986 retirement in Houston.
On Nov. 27, 1959 she married Richard Lewis Robertson of Spokane, Washington. Carolyn and Richard made their home in Houston for 41 years. They moved to Brenham in 1999 where they lived until Richard’s death in 2016. Carolyn then returned to Houston to be near her daughter Rosa.
Carolyn is survived by her brother Ed Bell and his wife Annette Stiefbold of Walnut Creek, Caliifornia; daughter Rosa Victoria Moscoso of Houston; granddaughters Noelle Kelly and her husband Ryan Kelly of Broomall, PA and Rochelle Tucker and her husband Travis Tucker of Selangor, Malaysia; great granddaughters Julianne, Kathleen and Natalie Kelly and great grandson Matthias Tucker; nephews Walt Bell of Portland, Oregon, Mark Bell of Berkeley, California and Mark Robertson of Red Lodge, Montana; nieces Leann Bell Martinsen of Borhaug, Norway and Tamara Robertson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; sisters-in-law Marilyn Robertson of Sandpoint, Idaho and Esther Bell of Ashland, Oregon; plus cousins and friends.
Carolyn was active in the Stephens College Alumnae Club, Houston and the Fortnightly Club, in Brenham. She enjoyed volunteering at Faith Mission and at HOSTS. She served for many years as librarian of the River Oaks Baptist Church of Houston and the First Baptist Church of Brenham. She taught English conversation to women from many countries as a volunteer for International Neighbors ESL Classes. She worked as a volunteer with Brenham Elementary School students who needed extra help.
Carolyn loved traveling around the world with her husband Richard, daughter Rosa and granddaughters Noelle and Rochelle. Carolyn and Richard participated in many mission trips with members of the Brenham First Baptist Church to Mexico, Central and South America as well as to Eastern Europe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Brenham’s First Baptist Church, (304 N. Market Street, Brenham, Texas 77833) for its facilities development Fund.
Services are postponed indefinitely.
