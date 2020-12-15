Gloria Ann Roehling, 78, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Victoria, Texas of complications from COVID-19. Gloria was born in Brenham on Oct. 14, 1942 to Alfred O. Sr and Emma (Draehn) Werchan.
Gloria worked in the banking industry for most of her life. She spent 14 years of her career at Long Point National Bank in Houston and then worked for the city of Jersey Village for six years before returning home to Brenham and retiring from Texas National Bank with 18 years of service. In 1963 Gloria married Nelson Roehling and spent 40 wonderful years with him before his passing in 2003. When Gloria wasn’t working at the bank or raising their two sons, she enjoyed canning. She found joy in sharing those goodies with others. Gloria was most known for her homemade dill pickles. She could also be described as having a generous heart and most enjoyed helping those that were in need. Gloria was a member of the Brenham Elks Lodge (BPOE 979) and was a former officer in the ladies organization. They enjoyed doing a Christmas party every year for special needs children.
