Services for Marvin Lee “Monk” Roehling, 82, of Houston, are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Strickland Funeral Home, in Somerville, with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, also at the funeral home. Monk passed away peacefully, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his residence.
Monk was born Oct. 2, 1937, to Gustav and Elvira “Ella” Drews Roehling in Washington County, Texas.
