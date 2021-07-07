Mrs. Georgia Pearl Roese, 78, of Washington, passed away Friday, July 2, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos. Visitation with family and friends was Wednesday, July 7 at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 8, at 10 a.m. at Friedens Church of Washington UCC with Rev. Eric Dehmer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Better known as Pearl to many, Georgia was born in Navasota on Dec. 2, 1942, to Eugene and Alma (Brewer) Nobles. She married Henry Joe Roese in Anderson on Oct. 13, 1962, and they raised two children together. They were married for 58 years. She enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as much as possible. Georgia loved to be in her kitchen, cooking up many different meals that she could recite off the top of her head — not out of a cookbook. She also enjoyed many summers spent at the beach and camping at Lake Somerville with family. She was the go to person for information about anyone and anything. It didn’t matter where you were that she could make you laugh and crack a joke. Georgia never met a stranger; she could make a friend anywhere. She was an avid lover of her flowers and red birds in her yards. No matter who it was Georgia was there for anyone that needed her; whether it was going to appointments when others were ill to being another “mom/granny” to so many, she was the first one to be there when someone was in need.
