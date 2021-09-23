Funeral services for Reverend Elijah Rogers Jr., 65, of Brenham, will be Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the New Life Church of God, located at 1990 FM 389 in Brenham at 11 a.m. Internment will follow in the Kenney Cemetery in Kenney, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Rocky Chapel Baptist Church, located at 2807 Old Chappell Hill Road, beginning at 2 p.m. Rev. Rogers entered in his heavenly rest on Sept. 15, 2021 at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham.
Reverend Elijah Rogers Jr. was born Nov. 8, 1955 in Brenham to the late Deacon Elijah Rogers Sr. and the late Hattie Mae Phillips. Rev. Rogers attended Brenham public schools graduating with the class of 1974. He went on to be an employee at Brentex Mills, Tubular of Navasota, Sealy Mattress, The Bryan-College Station Eagle and lastly Durham Transportation.
