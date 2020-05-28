Visitation for baby Ja'Darren Rogers, 3, of Washington and Houston, will be today in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
Ja'Darren Rogers went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 in Houston at Texas Children's Hospital. Ja'Darren Markel Rogers was born on Oct. 4, 2016 in Brenham to Jamey Rogers Sr. and Shameika Durall. He loved being outside playing with his cars, playing basketball, and also with his siblings. He lived in Houston with his mother and went to daycare in Houston. Ja'Darren attended church at Mount Calvery in Washington. He loved playing with cars of any size or color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.