Dolores Marie (Piwetz) Rowlett died Sept. 20, 2020. Visitation with the family will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Brenham Memorial Chapel, in Brenham, Texas. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Texas. Graveside service will be later that day, at 3 p.m., at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Dolores Marie (Piwetz) Rowlett was born into the Czech community of Fayetteville, Texas, on Dec. 8, 1927, to William Emil Piwetz and Ludmilla (Marek) Piwetz. The fifth of seven children, she was baptized and confirmed in Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville, attended parochial and high school there, graduated in 1944, and shook the dust of the farm off her heels for the bright lights of the big city to attend business college in Houston. She began her career as an administrative assistant at Metal Goods Division of Alcan Aluminum Corporation, where she worked for 40 years. She could type 90 words per minute and take shorthand dictation with no mistakes at 100 words per minute, and soon rose to become an executive secretary. She met and married her husband, William C. (Bill) Rowlett Jr., and with deep respect for each other, their marriage lasted a lifetime. They raised one son, William Douglas Rowlett, and lived in Houston, Coldspring and Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.