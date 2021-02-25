Elvera Rudloff was born on June 15, 1932 at her childhood home in Burton to parents Louis and Annie Braun and entered into eternal peace with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Houston at the age of 88. She grew up with her five siblings: Annie Mae, M.C., James, Reuben and Arthur on the family farm in Burton. She attended public schools and graduated from Burton High School.
Elvera was married to Perry Rudloff on Oct. 11, 1980 at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.