Gordon Lawrence Ruhl was born on Jan. 27, 1935 in Rose Lake, Michigan, to parents, Charles and Gertrude (Bowen) Ruhl. He grew up on the family farm with his sister Gerri. He love to ride motorcycles as a teen. Gordon attended and graduated from LeRoy High School
In 1953, at the age of 18, Gordon joined the U.S. Army. During his time in the service, he spent time overseas in Greenland, which only served to increase the wanderlust he had always had. Gordon was honorably discharged in 1956. Soon after, he began his lifelong career as a trucker. He took his work very seriously and was a good driver. He considered the opportunity to travel on the job a huge perk and he enjoyed seeing the country while on the road.
