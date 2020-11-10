Samuel Thomas Russell, known to all as “Tommy” was born on Aug. 30, 1938 in Macomb, Oklahoma. His homecoming into God’s Kingdom was Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Tommy was loved by all who knew him. He was a soft spoken, God fearing, hardworking family man with a firm handshake and smile as big as Texas. Tommy was one of a kind, a “what you see is what you get” cowboy, dedicated to his wife and family and giving his all to support them not only financially, but also with respect and unconditional love. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was something worth listening to. Everyone who knew Tommy knew he was passionate about rodeo, bull riding, and John Wayne. Many in Washington county knew Tommy as an honest, hands on Master plumber, water district operator, and owner of Tommy Russell Plumbing and Backhoe Service for over 35 years. Tommy’s greatest joy was seeing his children, Brady and Brianna grow into adults that every parent would be proud of and blessing him with five beautiful grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.