On Aug. 13, 2020, Walt Rust, 76, passed away in Leander, Texas after a year-long battle with pancreatic/liver cancer.
He was lovingly cared for by his two sons, Patrick & Scott, their wives, Jennifer and Tami, and his sisters Gail and Suzanne.
