Victoria Ann Hoehnen Rust, 75, of Cypress, passed away on Monday morning, March 8, 2021, in Methodist Hospital Willowbrook in Houston. She was born on April 22, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of Emil W. Hoehnen and Angeline Frey Hoehnen. While she was a toddler, her parents moved to California to follow her father’s employer who had relocated the company from Milwaukee to California. After a few years in California, her mother yearned to be closer to the older daughters who had young children in Brenham. They left California for Brenham.
Vicki attended Central School, Brenham Elementary and graduated from Brenham High School in 1963. Soon after she and her future husband met, they fell in love. On July 18, 1963 she and Clarence William Rust were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham. She enrolled in college, receiving her bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University of Huntsville in 1972. In 1978 she received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Houston. During their married life, Vicki and Rusty lived in Huntsville, Houston and Fredericksburg. They were members at various Catholic churches in the location of where they lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.