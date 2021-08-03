Joyce Elaine Landua Rust, 73, of Burton, died on July 30, 2021. Joyce was born in Burton on Aug. 20, 1947 to Earl Bruce and Minnie Lee Prenzler Landua. She was baptized Oct. 12, 1947 by Rev. AR Wolber and confirmed Aug. 27, 1961 by Rev. Lynn Zimmerman at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg. On June 4, 1966, she married Herbert Edward Rust.
Joyce was a 1965 graduate of Burton High School and competed on the basketball team with all-district honors all four years. She worked several years at Burton Elementary School before working as an administrative assistant at the Brenham State Supported Living Center. Joyce retired in 1998 from BSSLC. She was a lifetime active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Rehburg, devoted member of many different bible study groups, adult Sunday school, WELCA, church council and loved singing in the church choir. Throughout her numerous medical surgeries and complications she stayed dedicated to her faith and her God-led journey. She was faithful in attendance each year she was able to support and celebrate her journey in the Relay for Life fundraiser supporting the American Cancer Society. Joyce enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She loved shopping, eating out, cooking when her family came to visit, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, feeding and watching birds, hummingbirds and deer at her home in Rehburg.
