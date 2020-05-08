Ruby Schlottmann, 97, widow of Lonnie Schlottmann, of Brenham, passed away on May 7, 2020. The family regrets that due to ongoing public health concerns, services will be private. For those who wish to pay their respects, Ruby will lie in state and be available to view from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, at Brenham Memorial Chapel.
A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday, May 12 edition of The Banner-Press.
