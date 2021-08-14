Rita Kay Schneider, 74, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 11, 2021. Rita was born April 24, 1947 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Andrew and Marjorie Miller.
Rita is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Miller; and sister, Rochelle Miller. Rita is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Stanley Schneider; her mother, Marjorie Miller; her son, Brandon Rankin and daughter-in-law, Suzanne; brother, Wayne Miller; and her grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan and Ashlin Rankin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.