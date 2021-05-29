Gilbert O. Schroeder, 85, passed away on May 27, 2021. He was born on April 11, 1936 in Riesel, Texas to Henry and Lydia Schroeder.
Visitation for Gilbert will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel located at 2300 Stringer St. in Brenham. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Riesel Cemetery located on Highway 6 South in Riesel, Texas on June 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.
