Anita Mertz Schultz was the only child of Herman and Lillie Mertz. Anita was born and raised in Wesley.
She attended Wesley School and graduated from Brenham High School. After which she moved to Houston. There she met and married Melvin Schultz. They had three children: Carolyn Hill, husband Donnie; Michael Schultz, wife Rebecca; Mark Schultz, wife Daryle. Anita had four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who she dearly loved. Anita stayed busy cooking and cleaning. She liked to read and sew and grew beautiful flower beds. Anita lived a full life and remained independent until six weeks before her passing. She will be missed by many.
