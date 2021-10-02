Ervin Lee Schulz, 83, of Brenham, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021. Ervin was born on Sept. 26, 1938 in Burton, Texas to Otto and Esther (Braun) Schulz.
Ervin was a kind, hard working man and worked for Old Brazos Forge for 29 years. He also worked for Steadley and Texas Fibers for 15 years. When you work hard you also play hard and Ervin enjoyed hunting and fishing and always made sure that he had time off the first weekend of hunting season so that he could enjoy it. Ervin married Emma (Frank) Schulz on Dec. 11, 1965 and they shared 55 beautiful years together. Another love of Ervin’s life was his cat Itza who loved spending time in his lap watching tv with him.
