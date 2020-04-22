Wilfred Schumacher, 84, of Brenham, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in College Station, Texas.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24th, with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Visitation will be held from 7 a.m -8 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Wilfred was born in Brenham, Texas on Oct. 16th, 1935 to Henry and Hattie (Sitz) Schumacher. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill, Texas, where he was a lifetime member. He enjoyed attending church every Sunday and had served on the church council and as the Sunday school treasurer. He was a member of Men In Mission where he enjoyed playing cards and having fellowship with other members. He attended Hoddeville School until it was consolidated with Brenham schools. He graduated from Brenham High School in 1954.
Wilfred married the love of his life, Gladys Rudolph, on Oct. 18, 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Shive, Texas. They had 2 daughters, Debra and Brenda. Shortly after they were married, he was drafted to the US Army where he served for 2 years. After he returned from the Army, he began his career as a land surveyor. He enjoyed this type of work and many of his co-workers became life-long friends.
Wilfred loved spending time with his family, gardening, watching football and baseball. His favorite teams were the Brenham Cubs and Texas Longhorns. He also enjoyed his family’s annual hayride pulled by his 1941 John Deere tractor. He loved Polka Music and watching the Mollie B Polka Show. Whenever you saw Wilfred, he always had a smile of his face. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including his yellow Labrador, Bailey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys, of 61 years; daughters and sons-in-laws, Debra and David Reimer and Brenda and Bobby Ritter; grandchildren, Luke and Haley Reimer, Jaimi Reimer and special friend Sean Morgan, Cassy Ritter and Cade Ritter; great-grandchild, Waylon Reimer; sister-in-law, Ladine Schumacher, nieces and nephews and other family members.
Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, granddaughter, Maci Reimer, and brother, Henry Schumacher.
Serving as pallbearers will be his sons-in-laws and grandsons.
Memorials can be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.