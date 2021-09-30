Bertha Marie "Sissy" Silman, 67, passed away in her home on Sept. 22, 2021. Born in Warren, Ohio, she was a graduate of LaBrae High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio, and went on to earn her cosmetology license at Charles and Sue's School of Hair Design in Bryan.
Sissy was an avid softball player, bowler and could tell you any movie line from the classics. She owned Clippers Beauty Salon and served the Somerville community for nearly 20 years. You would often find her supporting her children and the Yeguas with the loudest voice in the stands and one of her grandchildren’s biggest supporters. From cheering at sporting events to picking them up from school, she was always there.
