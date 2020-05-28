Visitation for Marindia Ford Smith, 92, of Brenham, will be today at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel located at 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham from 4-9 p.m. She passed May 22, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. A private interment will be at a later date. Mrs. Marindia Ford Smith was born Aug. 18, 1927 In Taylor, Texas to Mr. Andy Ford and Marinda Ashberry Webb. She attended Mill Creek School and she accept Christ at an early age.
She married Mr. Lee Roger Smith April 10, 1954 and to this union born three children one son and two daughters. Mrs. Marinda was a devoted mother grandmother and great-grandmother.
