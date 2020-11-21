Marion Joy Harrison was born on Oct. 13, 1926 to Sigmund and Lillie Mae Harrison in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was full of spunk and tenacity from the very beginning. Her beautiful blonde hair, wonderful sense of style and electrifying smile lit up any room she entered.
While attending the University of Texas, she meet Eugene Rogers, got married and had her daughter, Marion Lynn. After becoming a young widow and single Mom, she began working at the Texas State Capital in Austin. Here she met Ellis F. Morris. They married, moved to Houston and had two sons, Ellis F. “Buzz” Morris and David Harrison Morris. Here they raised their family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.