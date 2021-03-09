Mildred “DeeDee” (Lauter) Smith, 80, of Brenham, passed away on March 6, 2021. Viewing will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Memorial Oaks Chapel. The funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, also at Memorial Oaks Chapel, with burial following at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gay Hill. Pastor Skip Stutts will officiate.
Mildred Lauter, who would later be given the nickname “DeeDee”, was born on May 18, 1940 in Brenham to parents Joe and Sadie (Brandstetter) Lauter. She grew up in town and graduated from Brenham High School in 1958. As a young woman she was employed by Hohlt’s Department Store in downtown Brenham as a clerk and bookkeeper. In the early 60’s, DeeDee was spending a night out on the town with some girlfriends in Houston when she met her future husband Donald Smith.
