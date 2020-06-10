Lorna Rae “Mickey” Smith, 80, of Oakwood, went to spend her eternity with Jesus on June 2, 2020, at Elkhart Oaks Care Center in Elkhart, Texas.
Lorna was born Oct. 19 1939 in Brenham to Herbert Wendler and Irene Haas. She was a Lutheran. She married John M. Smith in 1976, and their marriage was blessed with four daughters. Lorna was a wonderful mother who loved her family very much. She loved life and loved the special things in life, such as spending time with her family, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time in the outdoors. She also loved her dog, Little Bit. She was known for her delicious blackberry jam, and she enjoyed making it for others to enjoy. Her favorite holiday was Easter, and she enjoyed the German tradition of digging Easter holes along with picking flowers.
