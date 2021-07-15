Lillie Bertha (Fuelberg) Sommer, 96, passed away on July 13, 2021 in Brenham.
Lillie was born in the Kuykendall Community of Washington County on July 23, 1924 to Fritz and Annie (Seeker) Fuelberg. She was baptized on Nov. 24, 1924 by Reverend Geo Czerkus at St Matthew Lutheran Church of Sandy Hill. She was confirmed on April 24, 1938 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Weideville by Reverend Kurt Hartmann. Lillie was married to Wilburn (Kat) Sommer on Dec. 1, 1946 at St John Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill with the Reverend Paul Gogolin officiating. She attended school in Kuykendall and Old Washington. Lillie spent her life as a homemaker and helped husband Kat with his cattle business. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, lawn work and visiting with friends and family. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham.
