David Sowers “was a quiet type whose love was very loud.” He went home to the Lord far too soon on Feb. 11, 2020. His drive to help anywhere and anytime kept his illness hidden from others. David always answered the call when others needed help or guidance. One of his quiet joys was teaching Sunday School and sharing Christ’s love with children. In all that David did, he always pointed others to Christ.
David loved Carol with all his heart for more than 38 years. They created a loving, Christian home for their daughters, Brittney, Kaci and Darrin. Over time, his sons in law, Kyle Carrier, Jesse Hayre and Michael Krebs joined the Sowers family. David’s biggest accomplishment was his precious grandchildren, Paityn, Kason, Ellis, Evie, Emmitt, Connely and Whit. He was adored by his children, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and the honorary children and grandchildren who claimed to be part of the Sowers clan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.