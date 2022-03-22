Funeral Services for Linda Gaye Srubar, 75, of Round Top, Texas are set for 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Fayette Memorial Chapel in La Grange, Texas, with Pastor J. Paul Bruhns officiating. Interment will follow at Florida Chapel Cemetery in Round Top. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 also at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Srubar passed from this world March 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her devoted family and loved ones.
Linda was born October 14, 1946 to Thomas Embesi and Iva Louise (Rowan) Embesi in Houston, Texas. She married Frankie Srubar on June 15, 1991 in La Grange, Texas. She worked for LaGrange ISD for 31 years in many positions. Starting out as a bus driver/substitute teacher and retired as the Administrative Clerk at the Colorado River Shared Services Arrangement (CRSSA) Special Education Cooperative. She had an intense passion for horses. She bred and raised American Paint Horses, some of which her grandchildren showed in the local county fair, Houston livestock show, State 4H, and various APHA shows including World Shows. During this time, she was fondly dubbed “Horse Show Nana”. Another passion she had was supporting and volunteering countless hours to the local 4-H horse project club, she was an Adult Leader for 10 years. She loved kids and enjoyed assisting in all of the Fayette County 4H events.
