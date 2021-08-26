Marcus (Mark) Richard Stadelman, 58, died at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2021.
He was born June 7, 1963, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mark was injured as a person before birth and was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and addiction to various illegal drugs. He was adopted at birth by The Rev. Richard W. Stadelman and Mrs. Bonnie Stadelman Ledbetter. His inherited brain damage affecting impulse control, but it had no effect on intelligence or physical development. He was dedicated to Jesus at St. Charles Ave. Christian Church in New Orleans, worshiped at First Christian Church in Bryan, Texas, and baptized at First Christian Church in Brenham. After pre-school in New Orleans, his family moved to College Station, Texas, where he attended public school and Allen Academy. He married Lisa Sanders Clift on December 23, 1989 and had a long sustaining marriage. Mark was one of many millions of people who are too well for incarceration in a mental institution but too unable to control behavior to avoid physical incarceration. His life alternated between success with extraordinary mental and physical accomplishments and drug addiction and failures. He owned a successful construction company, “Stadelman and Son” in San Angelo, Texas, for several years. Mark was extremely devoted to his many grandchildren. He was well known for giving away money to people in need even when he desperately needed the money for his own bills and welfare. He rarely turned down a request for help. Eight years ago he suffered a spinal stroke and for the last years of his life was a quadriplegic with medical assistance in Belton, Texas.
