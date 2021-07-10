Ronald Verne Steinmann, 75, passed away at his home June 30, 2021. Ron was born Dec. 3, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida, to parents, Vernet Andreas Steinmann and Mary Jane Yates Steinmann. His parents moved back to the family dairy farm in New Jersey when Ron's father finished his time in the Navy. Ron attended Hackettstown High School, graduating in 1964. He married Marie Deumer, and they had one child, Shelli Lee Steinmann. While living in New Jersey, Ron became a member of the Freemasons.
In his youth Ron worked on the family dairy farm, also doing construction work with his uncle and father. He enjoyed hunting small game and whitetail deer, and became a competitive shooter. In 1973, Ron relocated to Houston, Texas and eventually started a commercial construction business. Two large churches were among the many structures he built. He married Darlene Hayden, moving out of Houston, and beginning a residential construction business. Many of the homes he built were designed by Ron himself. Noel Builders became familiar to many people in Washington County and surrounding area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.