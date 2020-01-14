Ida Bell Loewe Stiewert, 78, passed away at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Temple on Jan. 10, 2020. She was born on Sept. 21, 1941, to Emil and Ruby Seale Loewe in Round Top, Texas. "Bell" as known to her friends was baptized on March 4, 1951, and confirmed on March 25, 1956, in Bethleham Lutheran Church, Round Top, by Pastor A.B. Weiss. On June 1, 1958, she was married to Virgil Stiewert in Bethleham Lutheran Church by Pastor Otto Fehler. Bell received her education at Round Top-Carmine schools and was a member of the class of 1960. She enjoyed watching soaps on TV and loved Cubs football games on the radio. Most of her time was spent cooking and baking for her family and friends, being one of the best at both. She also operated a private home day care for 15 years.

Survivors include her husband Virgil Stiewert; sons and daughter-in-law Virgil Stiewert Jr. and Myron and Sherry Stiewert; grandchildren Jason Stiewert and his mother Tuttie, Kellie Stiewert and Chance Parker, Demi and Payton Smetana, and Tanner Stiewert and their mother Tracy; great-grandson John Smetana; sisters Annie Ruth Koopmann and Mary Lou Simek; sister-in-law Rose Ann Loewe ;and several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:00AM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
