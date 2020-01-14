Hannah (Koester) Stockton, 35, of Decatur, Texas, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Denton, Texas.
Hannah was born on Feb. 29, 1984, in Brenham, Texas, to Don and the late Darlene Gaskamp Koester of Brenham. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wiedeville. Following her confirmation, she was active in Youth League at Immanuel. She began her education at Grace Lutheran School and was a 2002 graduate of Brenham High School. Hannah was an active member of the Sandy Hill 4-H club and exhibited pen heifers, carcass hogs and broilers at the Washington County Fair. Her exhibits earned her numerous ribbons and buckles. She also participated in several Maifest coronations and parades. After marrying the love of her life, Jackie Stockton, she moved to Decatur where she worked at Wise County Medical and Surgical Clinic in Decatur for 11 years.
