Patricia Jean Stogdill, known to her friends and family as Jean or Jeanie, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Chappell Hill, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Jean had fought a courageous battle with kidney cancer for more than 10 years, but after winning many battles, she eventually lost the war, and was so looking forward to a new heavenly life without pain and suffering.
Jean was born in Port Arthur, Texas on Oct. 23, 1951 to Walter and Eugenia Grace (McGee) White. A lifelong teacher, from her elementary teaching years in Houston and Brenham, to her time working at Blinn Community College, and to the lessons she taught to her own children throughout their lives.
