Funeral services will be held for Willie B. Howard-Sullivan, 92, of Washington, will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Goodwill Baptist Church located at 9180 Highway 105 in Brenham at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Dr. James Franklin Cemetery also in Washington. Visitation will be held in Lewis Funeral Home at 4-8pm. Mrs. Sullivan passed away Aug. 7, 2019 at Scott & White Hospital in Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Turner Sullivan Sr.; parents: Rosie and John Howard; two daughters: Annie Bell Sullivan-Smith and Flora Ann Sullivan-Lester; six sons: Turner Sullivan Jr., Thomas Sullivan, Willie Lee Sullivan, Bennie Lee Sullivan, James Ray Sullivan, and Baby Sullivan; a grandson: Tyrone Sullivan; a great-granddaughter: Rylie Elyse Ringer; a son-in-law: Leo Paul Sinegal; four sisters: Berthenia Franklin, Earline Hall, Lottie V. Pink, and Louise Smith; two brothers: J. C. Howard and Arthur Howard.
