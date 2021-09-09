Lloyd Charles Sutton, 81, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Lloyd was born Feb. 26, 1940 in Bangs, Texas, to Jack and Gemmy (Ashby) Sutton.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Floyd Elvin Sutton, and daughter-in-law; Betty (Gretic) Sutton. He is survived by his children, Constance and John Sutton, of Houston; his sister, Beverly Sutton, of Georgetown, Texas; his grandchildren, Zoya and Zachary Sutton, of Houston; his partner, Barbara Wilganowski; and close friends, Heather Jankowski (Danny Jr.), Weston and Cason Jankowski and Brittney Wilganowski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.