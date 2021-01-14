Robert H. Sweatt Sr., 98, of Burton, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021. Life Celebration Services will be held at 1 p.m., at Hillier Funeral Home, 4080 Highway 6 in College Station, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, with Frank W. Cox officiating. Visitation will be available between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hillier of College Station on the same day. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., at Oak Lawn Cemetery located in Somerville. Live streaming access will be available through Bob’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
Bob was born in Lovington, New Mexico, on May 9, 1922. He graduated from Prairie View High School and continued to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Houston. Bob was married to Mary M. Davidson of Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 6, 1945. They had a wonderful life together for more than 72 years as life partners.
