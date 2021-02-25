Eleanor Rose Swonke, 87, of Brenham, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021. Eleanor was born on Sept. 22, 1933 in Newfoundland, Canada to parents Michael and Rachel Power. She was one of 10 children. When Eleanor was 18, she relocated to New York, where she worked at Chase Manhattan, New York.
Throughout the years, Eleanor worked at Lilly Tulip Cup Corp. and Alvin Hospital. When Eleanor was not working, she was an avid reader, loved her flower garden, loved to laugh, and loved playing cards and dominoes. Both Eugene and wife Eleanor loved dancing so much they were members of the Top Cats Dance Club with numerous friends.
