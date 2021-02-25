Eugene William Swonke, 88, of Brenham, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021. Eugene was born on May 18, 1932, in Houston, to parents Pete and Frances (Keifel) Swonke. He was one of 10 children. When Eugene was in his early teens, the family relocated to Brenham, where he lived the majority of his life.
Throughout the years Eugene ran a dairy farm, large egg production operation and worked at Brentex Cotton Mill. When Eugene wasn't hard at work, he would spend his free time on his garden, which was his pride and joy. He was also a devoted Aggie supporter. Eugene had a great personality and loved to tell jokes, garden, play cards and dominos and he loved to dance. Both Eugene and wife Eleanor loved dancing so much they were members of the Top Cats Dance Club with numerous friends.
