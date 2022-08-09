Charles Henry Tappe, Sr., of Brenham, passed away on August 5, at the age of 86. A visitation for Charles will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 12, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 13, at Prairie Lea Cemetery with Pastor Charles Burton, Officiant.
Charles was born on April 22, 1936 in William Penn, Texas to parents Mary Louise and Erich William Tappe. On June 6, 1959 he married the love of his life, Geraldine Hester.
