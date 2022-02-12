Julie Anne Tepe, 58, born July 9, 1963, in South Bend, Indiana passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Brenham.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ashley Hall and husband Derek of Brenham, and Jessica Cantu and husband Rob of Brenham; and grandchildren, Caitlin Simmons and special friend Evan Powell of Cypress, Kileigh Simmons and special friend Vincent Jones of Cypress, Cheyenne Hall of Brenham, and Jeremy Hall of New Ulm. She is also survived by her mother Sharon McHenry of Brenham; brother Patrick Brown of Austin; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
