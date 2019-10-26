It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our loving wife and mother, Nina (Dukes) Thienes, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, due to kidney failure.
Nina was born on April 29, 1932, in Henderson, Texas, to the late Jewell and Nelda Dukes.
