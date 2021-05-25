Wilda Fay Thomas, 93, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at her residence in LaGrange. Fay was born on Jan. 26, 1928 in Salma, Alabama, to William Clarence Burkhalter and Willie Davis Burkhalter.
Fay graduated from high school in Alabama and attended business school. She was a hard worker and worked as an accountant for Sorg Printing, which was later known as Fidelity Printing before retiring from General Electric as the office manager. After retirement Fay was busy attending Bible Studies, gardening, cooking for family, reading, sewing, keeping up with politics, and getting a game of Mexican Train dominoes together.
