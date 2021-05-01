Our beloved, Joyce Klussman Thomas, entered her heavenly eternal home on April 28, 2021. Joyce was born Oct., 1931, in William Penn, Texas, to Martin and Henrietta (Boenker) Klussman, the second youngest of nine children. She was baptized in Bethlehem Lutheran Church of William Penn and later confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham. On July 14, 1951, she married the love of her life, William Francis Thomas, and the Lord blessed their union with the gift of two daughters. God and family were the center of their home.
Joyce was devoted to her faith and the Lutheran Church. Bible study and prayer groups with her friends were a part of her daily life. Joyce was a beautiful and gracious soul. She enjoyed playing tennis, snow skiing, and bridge club with her friends. Music filled a large part of her life. Singing and dancing with Bill to the song “Marie” were some of her greatest joys. She and her sister, Evelyn, sang to soldiers in the town square when they came home during World War II. An avid entertainer and wonderful cook, Joyce was a meticulous party planner with a knack for bringing people together. She lovingly became “Mimi” the day her first grandchild entered her life. Mimi devoted time to family and home, creating the beautiful thread that bound her family together. Mimi was strong in her convictions in a loving way to those around her. Her door and heart were always open to her family and others in need. Mimi tenderly devoted the last decades of her life to her daughter who also courageously fought her battle against brain cancer. There was no doubt Joyce’s greatest joy was her family. Her spirit, joy and faith will live on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We deeply miss Mimi but find peace knowing she is rejoicing with all the saints in heaven.
