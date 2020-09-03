Gravesite services for Mr. Charles "Pep" Wayne Thomas, 63, of Brenham, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at noon at Bethlehem Cemetery, CR 19 and FM 389, Brenham, Texas 77833. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel from 4-8 p.m. Charles was born on April 23, 1957 to Floyd and Lenora Watts. Mr. Thomas was a gifted carpenter who enjoyed working with his hands, his hobbies included fishing and spending time with his family. Mr. Thomas received the Lord as his savior at an early age and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
On Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, Mr. Thomas gained his wings and leaves behind his three children to cherish his memory: Charletta (Cleveland) Payne Jr. of Lufkin, Zachary Thomas of Brenham, and Anitra Thomas of Brenham and nine grandchildren.
