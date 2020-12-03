Gravesite services for Jane Thomas, 64, of Brenham, will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Hopewell Cemetery Quarry Community. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel. Ms. Thomas passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at her residence.
On Sept. 28, 1956, Jane Thomas was born to the beloved Maggie Mae Thomas at St. Jude Hospital in Brenham. Jane went to Burton School District where she graduated in 1974. She continued to live in Brenham. She had a daughter name Tiffany Rochelle Thomas. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a very energetic, outgoing and loving personality but make no mistake, she was always the out spoken one. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. Despite the many road blocks and tragedies she encountered throughout her lifetime it was her faith in God that she sustained the strength and courage to keep moving on.
(0) comments
