Cecil Wilburn Throckmorton, 87, of Haltom City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born in Covington, Texas to his parents, J.W. and Mattie Throckmorton. He was one of 13 children. Cecil honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was a provider for his family and worked for many years as a professional landscaper. Cecil will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by nine brothers and one sister, and survived by one brother.
