Funeral services for Johnny Todd Jr., 73, of Brenham, will be held Saturday. May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas, 77038. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021. Mr. Todd transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Victoria, Texas, to the late Johnny and Helen (Haynes) Todd Sr. He completed school in Victoria and served in the U.S. Army; fought in the Vietnam War, and in the later years retired from Valmont Industries in Brenham. During his years in Brenham, his humorous, outgoing personality warmed a lot of peoples hearts. In 1983, while working a roofing job in Brenham, he met Zelma Deaver and later married her Aug. 2, 1985. Within this union, he took on the father role to his sons Derick Moore and Jonathan Moore. He was a member of Rocky Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor James Williams and fellowshipped with Grace Community Fellowship Church. He is proceeded in death by his parents; son, Jonathan Moore; sisters, Odessa McMurray, Myrtle Todd, Mary Margaret Ross and Henrietta Todd Carr; and brothers, Billy Ray Todd, Freddie Todd, Bobby Todd, Eddie Todd, and Frank Todd Sr. He leaves to cherish his wife, Zelma Todd, his son, Derick Moore (Cynthia), sisters Geraline Urkshin, of La Porte, Texas, and Mary Lou Todd, of Victoria; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of neices and nephews and a special friend Ronny Britton (Big Black). A very special thank you to the Compassion Care Hospice in Bellville for the outpouring love and support during these last days. Arraignments are entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel located at 509 S. Baylor St., Brenham, Texas, 77833.
