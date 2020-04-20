Wallace Walter Tomczak, 90, of Brenham, died on April 19, 2020 in Brenham, Texas.
A private funeral service will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 with Pastor Jill Vivroux officiating.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mr. Tomczak was born near Washington, Texas on September 14, 1929 to Stanislaw and Agnes Stella (Zievert) Tomczak. He married his wife, Clara Hoefelmeyer, on April 22, 1967.
Mr. Tomczak’s family was very important to him. He was employed at Brenham Wholesale Grocery for twenty-eight years. He really enjoyed spending time with his family, playing and fishing with his grandchildren, working with his hands and making repairs on anything in sight, and watching the Discovery channel on television.
Survivors include his wife Clara Tomczak of Brenham, Texas; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Duane Fox of Tomball, Texas, Linda and Stephen Johnson of Waller, Texas, and Judy and Carl Kasparek of Brenham, Texas; brother, Raymond Tomczak of Wharton, Texas, and sister-in-law, Ada Tomczak of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica Collins and husband Randy, Bradley Johnson and fiancé Brittany Horvath, Randy Johnson and wife Kristi, and Erik Johnson; great-granddaughter, Emma Rae Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews and many more friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanislaw and Agnes Tomczak; brother, Edward Tomczak; sister, Wanda Muse; mother-in-law, Ella Mae Hoefelmeyer; father-in-law, Herman Hoefelmeyer; sister-in-law, Sonnie Tomczak; and brother-in-law, Tommie Muse.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Bradley Johnson, Randy Johnson, Erik Johnson, Randy Collins, Troy Weidemann, Jimmy Mullins.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel 1306 W. Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
