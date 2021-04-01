Emma Jean “Williams” Toms, 90, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2021 in Brenham. Emma Jean was born on Jan. 4, 1931 to Opal and Delbert Williams in Wellsville, Ohio.
Emma Jean is preceded in death by her son; Andrew “Andy” Lee Toms and her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Rex Toms; her daughter, Sharon Abboud, and her husband Dana; her grandchildren, Courtney and Carson Lougheed; and special friend, Minnie Oloan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.