Memorial services Pearlie Mae Turner, 72, of Chappell Hill, will be Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Located at 3670 Nicholson Lake Road. Pearlie Mae Turner was born in Chappell Hill on Aug. 18, 1947 to Willie and Ella Mae Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Donald Turner; son, Ronnie Turner; grandson, Diondre Turner; mother and father, Willie and Ella Mae Dorsey; brothers, Charles Dorsey and Eddie Mayes; and sister, Evette Dorsey.
She grew up in Chappell Hill and attended C.H. Hogan School and Pickard High in Brenham. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and united with Ebenezer Baptist Church in Chappell Hill under the pastorage of the Rev. King C. Mason.
She loved working in her church and being involved with the various ministries. She served as mission president, Sunday school teacher, B.T.U. director, youth leader, praise dance leader, kitchen ministry and others.
She was united in holy matrimony to Larry Donald Turner on July 23, 1965. To this union six children were born, one daughter and five sons.
She worked various jobs in her life time and but her love was cooking. She loved cooking exotic dishes. She also worked in home health care for a number of years.
Pearlie Mae departed this life April 24, 2020. She leaves to treasure her precious memory her loving daughter, Sheila Turner, beloved sons, Alfred Earl Turner and Larry Turner of Chappell Hill, Kevin Turner (Jabina) of Independence, and Arnold Ray Vashon Turner (Michelle) of Brenham; two special grandchildren – Ashley (Sammy) and Reggie (Detra) who lived with her and cared for her; three sisters, Willie Marie Bellville of Chappell Hill, Gladys Dorsey Roberson (Alex) of Houston, Ella Mae Dorsey of Deanville; two brothers, Willie Dorsey Jr. of Brenham and Darrell Wayne Dorsey of Chappell Hill; special niece, Tammie Edmond of Chappell Hill; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one god grandson, Ky’Drick Smith and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor St., Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.