On Sunday May 16, 2021, Spencer Turner Sr. was released into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Spencer was born on Nov. 4, 1943 in Chappell Hill to the late Spencer and Ollie Mae Newsome-Turner. Spencer was a born-again believer and was baptized under the leadership the Rev. K. C. Mason on July 15, 1955 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Chappell Hill, where he remained for 58 years and later moved his membership to Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Houston, Texas under the leadership of the Rev. Terry K. Anderson.
He began his education at C.H. Hogan School at Chappell Hill, and graduated from Pickard High School in Brenham in 1962. Spencer attended Texas Southern University and received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences. He was Assistant Director of Pharmacy at St. Luke Episcopal Hospital for 38 years.
